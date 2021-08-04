Food delivery driver shot in vehicle in West End

An online food delivery driver was shot at while in his vehicle in the West End, Winnipeg police say.

The man was driving away after delivering food to a home in the area of St. Matthews Avenue and Toronto Street early in the morning on July 28, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

An SUV with a male driver and female passenger blocked his exit on the road.

The man pointed a gun at the delivery driver, who quickly reversed and drove away. The SUV driver caught up to the delivery man and shot one round at him before driving off, police said.

Police found the 35-year-old delivery man nearby on Portage Avenue, with his window shattered.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, but the major crimes unit is investigating.

The SUV driver was wearing a baseball cap and clear glasses. He has brown hair and was wearing a grey T-shirt.

He was carrying a .22-calibre rifle or something similar and driving a silver SUV, police said.

Police ask anyone with information that could help the investigation to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

