Food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, 3 suspects charged

Winnipeg police have arrested three people, two of them minors, after a food delivery man was robbed at gunpoint in Transcona.

The delivery man called police around 3:40 a.m. on Monday, saying he had been robbed by three people near Yale Avenue W. and Hoka Street.

The delivery driver said when he arrived at a home where he was making a delivery, the people refused to pay.

They pulled out a gun and threatened him, he said, before they took off with the food. He wasn't injured.

Officers and the canine unit tracked the people to a home a block north, on Ravelston Avenue W, where police took three suspects into custody.

Police found two rifles, a semi-automatic rifle, an air pistol, a sword, a scope and ammunition in the home, they said.

A 20-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were charged with armed robbery and numerous weapons offences.

All three have been detained in custody.