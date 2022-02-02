Final man sentenced in 2018 shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer

The final man charged in a 2018 incident that saw a Manitoba RCMP officer shot and seriously injured has been sentenced to prison time.

Delaney Houle was sentenced in Brandon provincial court on Tuesday to two years behind bars, less time he has already spent in custody.

Houle was one of four men arrested after Manitoba RCMP Cpl. Graeme Kingdon was shot near Onanole, Man., a community on the outskirts of Riding Mountain National Park, on Aug. 29, 2018.

Kingdon and his partner were responding to a report of a break-in in the area and encountered the group of men along a rural road before he was shot in the head.

Kingdon was seriously injured in the shooting.

Cpl. Graeme Kingdon, seen here in an April 2019 file photo, was shot in the head with a shotgun after encountering the four men on a rural road. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Houle, who was out on bail prior to his sentencing, pleaded guilty in September 2019 to unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon obtained through the commission of a crime and two counts of break and enter.

He had only one prior conviction in adult court, on failure to comply with the conditions of a court order, for which he was fined.

Court previously heard Houle and Therae Racette-Beaulieu, the man who admitted to shooting at Kingdon and his partner, were arrested the morning after the shooting.

The pair had gone to the home of a local couple, asking for a ride. The couple wasn't aware of the shooting and agreed, court was told. Houle and Racette-Beaulieu were arrested at an RCMP roadblock around 7:20 a.m.

Racette-Beaulieu is serving a 15-year prison sentence for attempted murder, as well as three years for the crimes that led up to it.

Tommy Beaulieu was also charged in connection with the incident. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of breaking and entering to steal firearms, and one count of robbery.

Tommy Beaulieu died in January 2021 while serving a 13-year sentence at Stony Mountain Institution. Foul play was not suspected in his death.

The fourth accused, Shane Beaulieu, pleaded guilty in December 2019 to possession of property obtained by crime, two firearm-related charges and two counts of break and enter.

Houle will be on probation after his release.

He will also be prohibited from possessing firearms and weapons for life.