DeFehr Furniture to close Winnipeg production facility in August

Winnipeg's DeFehr Furniture is closing down its production facility in August, leaving more than 200 employees without a job, the company announced Wednesday.

The production facility at 125 Furniture Park will officially shut down on Aug. 10.

The decision was the result of severe supply chain disruptions and challenges in sourcing raw materials over the last two years, which resulted in price increases that were passed along to customers, the company said in a statement.

The move will affect 224 employees.

The company said it plans to support workers impacted by the closure and will honour all existing obligations to its suppliers and customers.