Manitoba couple launches defamation suit over Facebook posts criticizing their support of COVID-19 rules

A Morden, Man., couple is suing a man for defamation, alleging he made disparaging remarks about them on Facebook in response to their support of COVID-19 public health orders and vaccines.

The couple are also suing a woman who shared at least one of the man's posts.

A statement of claim filed by Gordon (Jeff) McIntosh and his wife, Tanis, alleges that the defendants — Mike Thiessen and Jennifer Hildebrand — have posted or shared various untrue and defamatory statements about them on Facebook in order to damage their reputation in the community and hurt Tanis's business, McBarn Kennels.

The posts started around November of 2020 and have continued since then, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Oct. 15 with Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench.

Of particular concern is a Facebook post made by Thiessen on Aug. 30, suggesting that people should not support the business.

The post was still public as of Tuesday morning and published on an account belonging to someone named Mike Thiessen on Aug. 30.

"Here's Jeff. Jeff hates his neighbors and the community that made him his money," the post says, identifying him as the owner of McBarn Kennels between Winkler and Morden. The statement of claim says that McBarn Kennels is owned by Tanis, not Jeff.

"He has pledged to no longer support businesses in Winkler," reads the Facebook post, which is quoted in the statement of claim. "I would suggest Winkler does the same for him. Feel free to share so that everyone knows what the owner of this business thinks of them."

The Aug. 30 post also contains a screenshot of online comments made by someone named Jeff McIntosh, expressing frustration with a rally in Winkler against public health rules.

An account belonging to someone named Jennifer Hildebrand shared Thiessen's post the same day. That post was also still public as of Tuesday morning.

Posts caused 'irreparable harm': suit

The couple's statement of claim alleges that the defendants posted the comments with malicious intent, "knowing that they were wholly false in substance and in fact or recklessly not caring whether they were true or false."

The McIntoshes say they have suffered irreparable harm as a result of the Facebook comments made by Thiessen and shared by Hildebrand and are seeking damages.

The suit also asks that Thiessen and Hildebrand be ordered to remove the posts. They have refused to do so, according to the claim.

None of the these allegations have been proven in court.

A statement of defence had not yet been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Attempts to reach Thiessen and Hildebrand Tuesday were unsuccessful.

When contacted by CBC, Jeff McIntosh said he was advised by his lawyer not to comment while the suit is before the courts.