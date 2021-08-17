Winnipeg police identify woman who was shot, died Monday

Winnipeg police have identified a woman who was found shot in the inner city on Monday morning and later died.

Deena Anne Markwick, 45, of Winnipeg was found with a severe gunshot wound on Young Street between Sargent and Ellice avenues around 2 a.m., police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Paramedics rushed her to hospital in critical condition, and she later died.

Her death is the 28th homicide in Winnipeg this year.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects and no arrests have been announced.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).