Death of 24-year-old woman on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation a homicide: Manitoba RCMP
A 24-year-old woman was found dead on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation on Thursday afternoon, and RCMP say her death is being investigated as a homicide.
The Manitoba First Nations Police Service was called with a report of an injury at a Sandy Bay home around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, RCMP said in a Friday news release. Officers discovered a 24-year-old woman dead inside the home when they arrived.
Mounties say they are now investigating the woman's death as a homicide.
The First Nation is about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on the western shore of Lake Manitoba.
