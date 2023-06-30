Death of 24-year-old woman on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation a homicide: Manitoba RCMP

A 24-year-old woman found dead on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation Thursday afternoon was the victim of a homicide, Manitoba RCMP say.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service was called with a report of an injury at a Sandy Bay home around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, RCMP said in a Friday news release. Officers discovered a 24-year-old woman dead inside the home when they arrived.

Mounties say they are now investigating the woman's death as a homicide.

The First Nation is about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on the western shore of Lake Manitoba.

