Death of 24-year-old woman on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation a homicide: Manitoba RCMP

A 24-year-old woman was found dead on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation on Thursday afternoon, and RCMP say her death is being investigated as a homicide.

A closeup image shows a shoulder and a badge that says RCMP GRC Police.
Officers with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service were called with a report of an injury at a home on Thursday and discovered the woman's body when they arrived, according to RCMP. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A 24-year-old woman found dead on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation Thursday afternoon was the victim of a homicide, Manitoba RCMP say.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service was called with a report of an injury at a Sandy Bay home around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, RCMP said in a Friday news release. Officers discovered a 24-year-old woman dead inside the home when they arrived.

Mounties say they are now investigating the woman's death as a homicide.

The First Nation is about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on the western shore of Lake Manitoba.

