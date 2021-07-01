Winnipeg woman found dead in Lake of the Woods at Kenora, Ont.

A Winnipeg woman in her 40s was found dead in the Kenora area Monday night.

Officers from the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police detachment responded to a call about a woman in the water in Lake of the Woods, near Norman Park, shortly after 7 p.m.

Someone had called police saying the woman was unresponsive, according to a news release from the OPP.

She has been identified as a 42-year-old woman from Winnipeg, police say.

Foul play is not suspected but police are still investigating the incident. Members of the OPP North West Region Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are assisting in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (807) 548-5534.