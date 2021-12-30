Inquests called into deaths of 2 inmates at Stony Mountain Institution

Manitoba's chief medical examiner has called two inquests into the deaths of inmates at Stony Mountain Institution, a federal prison north of Winnipeg.

Max Maurice Richard, 42, died Jan. 7, 2018, after a fight and stabbing in the maximum security wing, according to a news release from Dr. John K. Younes.

Richard was thrown by other inmates over a second floor railing onto the first floor, where he was assaulted by three men at once — two of whom reportedly stabbed Richard multiple times before correctional officers were able to intervene.

He was initially alert but became unresponsive on the way to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other inquest is in regards to the death of Adam Monias, 25.

He was involved in a fight on Aug. 16, 2018, during which he was punched, kicked and beaten with a baseball bat, according to Younes's news release.

He was unconscious when paramedics arrived and transported him to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, where he underwent emergency surgery. His condition continued to deteriorate, though, and he died two days later on Aug. 18.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force head injuries.

Younes called for the inquests in accordance with The Fatality Inquiries Act, which mandates inquests if a death occurs while the person is a resident in a custodial facility.

The inquests will help to determine the circumstances around the deaths of the men and determine what, if anything, can be done to prevent similar deaths from occurring in the future.

Information regarding the date, time and location of the inquests will be determined by the chief judge of the Provincial Court of Manitoba and released at a later date.