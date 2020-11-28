Victim of College Avenue homicide identified: Winnipeg police

A 38-year-old man whose body was found inside a house in Winnipeg's North End early Friday morning has been identified as Kelvin Fredrick Sumner, police say.

Members of the homicide unit are investigating Sumner's death, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release Saturday morning.

Officers responded just before 4:30 a.m. Friday to a house on College Avenue, near Main Street, for a report of someone found with serious injuries. When they arrived, the man was already dead, police said in a Friday news release.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Sumner's death marks the 41st homicide of the year in Winnipeg.

More from CBC Manitoba: