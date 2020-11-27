Man found dead inside house in Winnipeg

A man was found dead inside a house in Winnipeg's North End on Friday morning.

Police were called just before 4:30 a.m. to the house, on College Avenue between Main and Charles streets, about a person with serious injuries.

When they arrived, the man was already dead, police said in a news release.

The death is being investigated as the 41st homicide of the year in Winnipeg.

Police have released no additional information about the man or his age.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

