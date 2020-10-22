Man found dead in suite was beaten the night before, say Winnipeg police

The death of a 24-year-old man in a Main Street apartment suite is being investigated as the city's 37th homicide of the year.

Denzel Allan Anthony Constant was found dead in the suite on the 800 block of Main on Oct. 13, according to police.

The investigation has led police to believe he was assaulted the night before in the William Whyte area of the city and later succumbed to his injuries.

This investigation is continuing and anyone with information for investigators is asked to call the Homicide Unit 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

