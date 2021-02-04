Missing man found dead of exposure in northern Manitoba

A man is in hospital with severe symptoms of hypothermia and another man is dead from exposure to the cold in northern Manitoba.

RCMP say the two men — a 37-year-old and a 25-year-old — left the community of Lynn Lake on a single snowmobile on Feb. 1, headed for Pukatawagan, about 130 kilometres away.

When they hadn't arrived the next day, a search party of community members was organized in Pukatawagan. They headed along the snowmobile trail toward Lynn Lake on the afternoon of Feb. 2.

At the same time, officers from Lynn Lake planned to head along the trail toward Pukatawagan. On their way to the trailhead, they came across the 25-year-old man walking along the road, suffering from hypothermia.

He was rushed to hospital but told officers that, at some point on the ride, he told the other man he wanted to return to Lynn Lake rather than go all the way to Pukatawagan.

The 37-year-old wanted to continue on to Pukatawagan, so the 25-year-old got off and walked.

The officers continued down the trail and met up with the search party from Pukatawagan, which had found the 37-year-old a short distance away.

He was found dead along with the snowmobile, which was stuck in the snow, RCMP said.

No criminality is suspected in the death but the investigation continues as RCMP await results of an autopsy.

