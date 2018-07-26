Police arrest suspect in 'completely random' homicide

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the stabbing death of a man at a Redwood Avenue house nearly one year ago.

Dean Yurkiw, 50, died after he was found suffering from multiple stab wounds at the house near Aikins Street on Aug. 4, 2017.

A combination of witness and DNA evidence led police to release a description of a suspect earlier this month, and on July 25, officers arrested Zachary Brandon Roulette, 24.

Roulette has been charged with second-degree murder. Police have not determined any motive for the attack that killed Yurkiw, who worked at a hotel as a cleaner and a DJ.

"At this point it's completely random and the information from the investigators is that there is no known motivation for the attack. These two people were not known to each other prior to the attack," said Const. Tammy Skrabek.

Roulette is being held at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.