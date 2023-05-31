House fire in Kenora leaves 2 people dead

Two people are dead after a fire in Kenora.

The fire happened early Friday morning at a resident on 18th Avenue North, in the city's Round Lake area, says a news release from the Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 2 a.m., where firefighters were battling the fire that had already taken over the home.

Two people, a 36-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, were found inside the home and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ontario Provincial Police and Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating the cause. No foul play is suspected at this time.