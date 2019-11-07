Fiery collision in St. Clements leaves man dead, RCMP say

A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, landed on its roof and caught fire in the regional municipality of St. Clements early Thursday morning, RCMP said in a release.

Mounties responded to the single vehicle collision on Henderson Highway shortly after midnight.

The vehicle was travelling south on the highway when the collision happened, according to RCMP. The 60-year-old driver died on the scene.

East St. Paul RCMP are investigating with the forensic collision reconstructionist.

RCMP say it's too early in the investigation to tell if speed, alcohol or road conditions led to the collision.