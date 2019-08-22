Deadline to register for Manitoba provincial election is Thursday

Elections Manitoba is reminding voters that Aug. 22 is the deadline for updating their voter information or registering in advance of the election.

Eligible voters who did not receive a voter information card, or received one with incorrect information, should contact their returning office before 8 p.m. Thursday to register or update their information, Elections Manitoba said.

Voters can also register by visiting the Elections Manitoba website.

However, even if you are not registered, you can still vote on election day or in advance polls, provided you show ID and take an oath at the voting location.

You're eligible to vote in the Sept. 10 provincial election if you're a Canadian citizen, are at least 18 years old on election day, and have lived in Manitoba for at least six months immediately before election day.

