Chair of Blue Bombers' board to be first woman with name on Grey Cup

The chairperson of the Winnipeg Football Club will be the first woman to have her name engraved on the Grey Cup.

Dayna Spiring is the president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, and has been chair of the team's board of directors since January.

She said finding out her name would be on the Grey Cup was "surreal."

"I'm at the right place, at the right time," she said.

"I'm just so proud to be part of this group. And what they were able to accomplish is just spectacular."

A season ticket holder for years, Spiring joined the board in 2015 after being encouraged to apply by David Asper because of her business experience. She became vice-chair the following year.

She was also the second woman to join the Canadian Football League's board of governors. The first was Jo-Anne Polak of the Ottawa Rough Riders from 1989 to 1991.

Since then, she said she's noticed more and more women get involved in the league.

"I think there's opportunities for women that want to get involved and I would just encourage people that you know not to let any of those things get in your way," she said.

"I think it's really becoming a moot point as to whether you're male or female. I think the world has changed, and this is you know one more step toward that, having my name on a Grey Cup."

Given that the Grey Cup win comes at a time when Winnipeg has been facing a lot of negative news, Spiring said she hopes the win "can raise us all up."

"Sports has the ability to unite a community and I think you know that's what we're going to see tomorrow" she said, referring to the parade planned for Tuesday afternoon.