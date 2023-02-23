Feds, province make $60M worth of grants available to Manitoba daycares
Money intended to fix up daycares, improve programming, retain staff
Two levels of government are making $60 million of grants available for Manitoba daycares interested in fixing up infrastructure, making their programming more inclusive or retaining staff.
The federal Liberal government is spending $46 million and the provincial Progressive Conservative government has pledged $14 million toward the grants, Manitoba Education Minister Wayne Ewasko and federal cabinet minister Dan Vandal announced Thursday at Win Gardner Place in Winnipeg's North End.
The lion's share of the money — $34 million — consists of grants to improve infrastructure or equipment. Those grants will be capped at $900 per daycare space, Ewasko said
Another $19 million worth of grants are open to daycares who want to adapt their spaces or improve their programming to make it more diverse. Those grants will be capped at $500 per space, Ewasko said.
The final $7 million is devoted to retaining staff. This can be accessed through a $200-per-space grant or a $500-per-space RRSP top-up for home-based child-care providers, Ewasko said.
In response to the joint announcement, NDP MLA Nello Altomare said in a statement the PC government has yet to deliver on a promise of $10-a-day child care.
