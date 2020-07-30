Delay ruled reasonable in case of former daycare operator accused of assaulting infant

A Winnipeg woman accused of causing significant head trauma to an infant at her unlicensed daycare has lost her bid to see her case tossed out of court as her fall trial approaches.

The woman argued her case was taking too long to conclude under timeline caps set by the Supreme Court of Canada a few years ago that were aimed at seeing cases move through the system in line with people's charter right to be tried in a reasonable time.

Winnipeg police charged the woman, now 40, on June 26, 2019, with aggravated assault after a six-month-old boy at her unlicensed home daycare was found in severe medical distress in October 2018.

The infant's parents picked up the child, who was reportedly suffering from physical distress that worsened, police previously said.

After being taken to Children's Hospital, it was determined the infant had suffered multiple serious head injuries as result of significant head trauma, police said, adding the impact of the injuries was expected to be lifelong.

Although agreeing the woman's court case had been delayed beyond the Supreme Court's ceiling for superior court cases of 30 months, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Candace Grammond ruled some of it was the woman's own fault.

Other factors included "exceptional circumstances" brought on by COVID-19 and staff changes at Manitoba's Child Protection Centre (CPC).

An official at the medical agency requested additional testing and reporting on the injured child, Grammond said, and that delay couldn't be laid at the feet of prosecutors.

"I accept that the situation in which the Crown found itself relative to its adjournment request was a discrete event giving rise to an exceptional circumstance, because there was a change of personnel in the director position at the CPC, and the new representative took a somewhat different view of this matter than did their predecessor," Grammond wrote in a decision released this week.

"The opinion and approach taken by a new expert medical witness in this case was clearly unforeseen, and could not reasonably be remedied," the judge said.

In its 2016 R v. Jordan decision, the Supreme Court ruled superior court cases must be completed within the 30-month ceiling or the delay would be considered unreasonable, unless the Crown can show there were exceptional circumstances or the case was unusually complex. Defence-related delay doesn't count against the ceiling.

The woman, who is currently representing herself, will face trial in front of a judge without a jury starting on Sept. 26.

Custody of son lost

The woman also recently lost a family court appeal after sole custody of her son was granted to his father in an earlier trial.

In that case, "significant evidence" was called about the alleged daycare assault and the judge deciding that case didn't believe the woman's account of what happened, according to Justice Chris Mainella.

"He disbelieved the respondent's version of events in light of expert evidence as to the nature of the infant's injuries; observations of police officers who had been in the daycare on the day in question and had seen the infant in a healthy state before the injury took place; evidence from the infant's mother; and a surveillance video as to the infant's behaviour after he left the daycare," Mainella wrote in a June 22 decision.

"The trial judge was satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that the injuries to the infant occurred while he was under the respondent's care at the daycare," Mainella said.

There are no allegations the woman has harmed her own child, Mainella wrote. He also cautioned that the family court case involved a lesser burden of proof than a criminal one.

While evidence surrounding the daycare infant and resulting aggravated assault charge was "relevant" to the family case, the judge wasn't deciding whether the woman was guilty of the crime, Mainella wrote.

"The trial judge understood he was not deciding the substance of the criminal allegations against the respondent and he was applying a lesser and different standard of proof than proof beyond a reasonable doubt," Mainella said.