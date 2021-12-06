Manitoba ceremony marks 32nd anniversary of Montreal Massacre, day of action against gender-based violence

Manitoba politicians and advocates gathered at the legislative building Monday morning to mark the 32nd anniversary of the École Polytechnique de Montréal massacre, when an armed gunmen killed 14 women.

On Dec. 6, 1989, a man fatally shot 13 students and an administrator and wounded others at the Montreal school, in one case declaring he was "fighting against feminism." The anniversary later became the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and several ministers were joined by community workers on Monday to honour victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

Stefanson said as the first woman to become premier of Manitoba she was humbled to receive the title a few weeks ago.

"But I am also reminded of the significant work that remains to ensure we have an inclusive society," she said.

Elder Billie Schibler said the day serves as an important reminder of how much violence "continues to be perpetuated against our women, our two spirit and our trans sisters."

Schibler shared her own experience as a survivor and witness to domestic abuse. Her aunts and mother suffered family violence. Schribler did too, beginning in her teenage years and continuing after she married at 19.

"I had a strong spirit and I knew I needed to make a better life," said Schribler. "Perhaps it's the story of one of you."

Elder Billie Schibler opened the ceremony with a prayer and detailed her own experiences with family violence. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Status of Women Minister Cathy Cox, MLA Janice Morley-Lecomte, Health Minister Audrey Gordon and Manitoba Families Minister Rochelle Squires took turns reciting the timeline of events of the Montreal shooting.

It started around 5 p.m. that day and ended about 20 minutes later when the man turned a gun on himself. Squires concluded by reading out the names of those killed:

Geneviève Bergeron.

Hélène Colgan.

Nathalie Croteau.

Barbara Daigneault.

Anne-Marie Edward.

Maryse Leclair.

Maud Haviernick.

Anne-Marie Lemay.

Sonia Pelletier.

Michèle Richard.

Annie St-Arneault.

Annie Turcotte.

Maryse Laganière.

Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz.

Cox said the province acknowledges more needs to be done to end "all forms of gender-based violence."

"We will work together to advocate for change, create dialogue and challenge notions and comments that perpetuate violence against women and our homes, workplaces and communities," she said.

'Violence against women became its own pandemic'

Two speakers focused on how gender-based violence impacts certain communities differently, including newcomers, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQ people.

The community organization Healthy Muslim Families saw an uptick in calls for support, said group founder Humaira Jaleel.

Jaleel acknowledged how widespread pandemic closures created barriers to supports and COVID-19 concerns constrained the kind of services that were on offer at shelters and elsewhere.

"As the pandemic hit, violence against women became its own pandemic," said Jaleel.

Jaleel said there needs to be more culturally-relevant supports including shelters to help newcomers, immigrants and refugees, who many times are cut off from their home community and may not yet understand the legal, parental and other rights they have when contemplating reaching out for help.

She also called on community and religious leaders to do their part to educate and raise awareness.

Humaira Jaleel is founder of Healthy Muslim Families. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

"We require that they do more to teach our communities that there is no place in any religion for domestic violence [and] hold violent men accountable for their actions," said Jaleel.

"Ending violence against women will require even more leadership, more action and more investment and funding, and this leadership must come from our own communities in collaboration with government."

Diane Redsky honoured the 14 Montreal women and acknowledged the recent 50-year anniversary of the murder of Helen Betty Osborne while calling for more community-led solutions to issues facing Indigenous women and girls.

"The solutions have always been wherever Indigenous people are, particularly wherever Indigenous women are," said Redsky, executive director of Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre.

Diane Redsky is executive director Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre. (CBC)

Redsky suggested colonization is responsible for higher levels of domestic violence facing missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ people.

"The erasure of 2SLGBTQQIA and the destruction of their traditional roles has resulted in increased violence and loss of recognition and acknowledgement of their gifts as visionaries, ceremonial leaders, healers, caregivers, medicine people, peacemakers, warriors, leaders and social supports," said Redsky.

"The space they held was vital to the good of our community and its loss over centuries of sexism, racism, homophobia and transphobia has weakened our collective."

Efforts to eliminate domestic violence should include dedicated government resources for 2SLGBTQ groups working on the issue, she said.

"Cultural supports must ensure the acknowledgement of 2SLGBTQQIA historical roles," she said. "Working at restoring 2SLGBTQQIA to power in place will be medicine for all of us."