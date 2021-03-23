Winnipeg spring break camps crammed full due to COVID-19 restrictions, cooped-up kids

Spring break camps are back in 2021, but limited group sizes and high demand mean many in-person programs in Winnipeg were sold out long ago.

"I've got two children at home and they're too young for camp, but they're bouncing off the walls," said Bran Adams, education co-ordinator at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

"I assume that there's probably other families that have the same thing, where their children have been inside for a little bit and they're looking for some outdoor experiences to connect with nature."

Spring break camps were cancelled in 2020, during the first round of COVID-19 closures. Now that smaller groups are allowed to gather again and day camps can operate at reduced capacity, different organizations are ready to go with pared-down versions of their late-March programs.

Normally, the zoo would have 40 campers exploring its grounds. This year, 24 campers will be split up into smaller groups.

"We've been doing a lot of virtual school field trips, which has been great, but I actually miss those physical interactions," said Adams.

"I miss bringing children around the zoo, seeing their faces light up when they see those animals."

Bran Adams organizes the camps at the Assiniboine Park Zoo. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

There's still plenty of room in the virtual workshops Adams has created for children who couldn't get into the day camp. Children can learn more about pollination or start birding in their own backyards. They have the option to pick up kits for the workshops, or have them mailed out.

"We are providing these opportunities to all residents in Manitoba, including Churchill, Thompson," said Adams.

"You can go out with your own little field guide or a bingo sheet there and look [for] what you can find in nature. So I'm really excited for all those opportunities that are going on beyond the virtual experience," said Adams.

Virtual options can be freeing: MTYP

Manitoba Theatre For Young People is only offering virtual workshops for students over the break, which are already half full.

That has some advantages, says Matt Armet, MTYP's drama outreach co-ordinator.

"When you're in your own home, you don't have to wear a mask like we would have to do in person. And when you're doing drama games and stuff, you can use the full expression of your face and your body and move around," he said.

"You don't have to worry about staying a certain distance from other people, which always kind of dampened your artistic spirit and expression a little bit."

The theatre had success with virtual workshops last summer and through winter break, especially with children whose families are being extra cautious, Armet said.

"I've been doing a lot of workshops through my drama outreach with MTYP for the online schools … [with] kids that are immunocompromised, or perhaps their parents work in the health-care system and they didn't send them to school all year," he said.

"So this is an opportunity for those kids as well to still participate in our workshops."

Zoom not great for the zoomies

The Winnipeg Humane Society, meanwhile, has committed to an in-person camp this spring. Staff started organizing the camp in February when parents began calling for a spot.

The camp normally has 50 students, so staff thought they were safe with reserving 24 spots this spring. Then, provincial rules on day camps came out earlier this month, limiting day camps to 25 per cent of normal capacity.

"So we had to unfortunately turn away some people and had to decrease to 13," said Kendra Galbraith, the humane educator at the WHS.

Kendra Galbraith and her 13-year-old dog, Joey, will supervise the spring break camps at the Winnipeg Humane Society. (John Einarson/CBC)

Galbraith says a virtual camp just wasn't an option the society wanted to pursue for its spring break camps.

"Our birthday parties we tried to do virtually, and it's great. It's just … not that same connection," she said.

"We like being able to connect with people, and that's just not as possible with virtual. Camps have always been so popular here as a favourite. We just wanted to find a way to make it happen."

Galbraith suggests getting a head start when planning ahead for summer. The Humane Society's summer camps are already full, with wait-lists in place.