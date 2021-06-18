Day camps, child-care centres will reopen starting July 1 to give parents options, families minister says

The province is reopening day camps and allowing school-aged children to return to child care centres starting July 1, in order to give parents more options over the summer months.

Summer day camps will be allowed to operate for children aged 11 and under who don't attend child care, Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced Friday.

There will be no changes to cohort sizes for child-care centres, which are capped at 30 kids. Meanwhile, day camps will have to maintain cohort sizes of 20.

The province made the decision in order to give parents more child care options while school is out, Squires said.

Day camps have been closed under the province's public health orders, and school-aged children have not been able to attend child care in Winnipeg, Brandon, and other communities where schools were closed to in-person learning since mid-May, according to a news release from the province.

