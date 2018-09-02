Dawson Trail Days returns to Ste. Anne, Man.

Dawson Trails Days are here again.

The annual celebration of the Dawson Trail kicked off Friday night.

The festival carries on until Monday in Ste. Anne, Man., roughly 43 km southeast of Winnipeg.

"It's the time of year that the entire community comes together," said Kacee Stoesz, one of the festival's coordinators as activities got underway Saturday.

"We have stuff for the entire family to get involved in and active with and we really are just one big happy community that just enjoys this weekend."

Kacee Stoesz, one of the coordinators of Dawson Trail Days, says the festival gets bigger every year. (CBC)

And there's more than a few things going on this weekend.

From food vendors, bouncers for the kids and a backyard carnival to a giant slo-pitch tournament, a skateboard competition and performance dog demonstrations, Stoesz says there's something for everyone.

It just keeps getting bigger every year too, she says.

"The word of mouth has been great and every year we have more people and more communities and activities come and ask if they can be a part of it," she said.

"And our answer to anybody and everybody is 'yes' — come on out we want to see you."

Sunday's schedule kicks off with a trade show starting at 10 a.m. and wraps up with the festival's annual fireworks show and free social in the evening.

Here's a look at Saturday's festivities: