Winnipeg man faces child pornography charges after posting images of teen girl

A 43-year-old man being investigated for posting intimate images of a woman online now faces child pornography charges.

David Alexander Zegarac was charged in September 2022 in connection with nude images of a woman posted online without her consent in 2015. Police were only notified about them in April.

During their investigation, police found a number of images of other women.

After the story of Zegarac's arrest was reported in the media, a second woman told investigators that she was only 16 or 17 when intimate photos were taken of her and posted online.

Zegarac had been released from custody after the initial charges were laid but police re-arrested him for the latest ones on Oct. 1 at a residence in Winnipeg.

During his subsequent detention, he became extremely unco-operative, which led officers to use a stun gun on him, police said. An investigator sustained a minor injury but did not require medical attention.

Zegarac is charged with child luring, multiple offences related to child pornography and intimate imagery as well as resisting a peace officer.

He was also in the news earlier this year when he was charged with several offences after an SUV hit four people at a protest against pandemic restrictions in front of the Manitoba Legislature.

Winnipeg police urge anyone with information to call the service's domestic violence unit at 204-986-2602.

Anyone who is a victim of a crime involving intimate images can also find supportive resources through the Winnipeg police victim services unit at 204-986-6350 or the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.