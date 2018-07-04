Banned in Australia, controversial cricketer chosen to captain new Winnipeg pro team

Controversial Australian cricketer David Warner has been appointed captain of the Winnipeg team in Canada's new professional cricket league.

Earlier this year, Warner was banned from international and domestic state cricket for 12 months by Cricket Australia following the ball-tampering row that blew up during the national team's tour of South Africa. He had been opening batsman for the Australian national team.

In his first competitive action for three months, the former Australia vice-captain has made only six runs in three innings for the Winnipeg Hawks, one of six teams in the new Global T20 Canada league.

The 31-year-old cricketer replaces the injured West Indian Dwayne Bravo as skipper.

Former Australian cricket vice-captain David Warner cries as he talks to the media in Sydney on March 31, 2018, after being sent home from South Africa following a ball-tampering scandal. (Daniel Munoz/The Associated Press)

"He's going to be a good leader," Hawks coach Waqar Younis told the BBC.

"He's a team man. He's upfront and he likes to give whatever his knowledge is."

Play in the Global T20 Canada league will run from June 28 until July 15.

All 22 matches will be played at the Maple Leaf Cricket club, just north of Toronto.