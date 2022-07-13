Winnipeg Jets sign Czech goaltender David Rittich to 1-year contract

The Winnipeg Jets have signed a backup goalie — 29-year-old David Rittich from the Czech Republic.

Rittich was signed to a one-year $900,000 contract with the Jets on Wednesday after the team lost its former backup Eric Comrie, who signed with the Buffalo Sabres.

Rittich played 17 games with the Nashville Predators last season, including one playoff game. During the season, he had a 6-3-4 record with a 3.57 goals-against average and an .886 save percentage.

He previously signed with the Calgary Flames in 2016 and played parts of five seasons with the team before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021.

Rittich also represented his home country at the 2018 World Hockey Championship.

In 151 career regular-season games, he has a 70-43-20 record with a goals-against average of 2.90 and a .905 save percentage.

The Jets also signed forward Kevin Stenlund to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL value of $750,000.

The 25-year-old Swede played three games with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021-22. He also had eight goals and 17 assists in 42 games for the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters.

Columbus selected Stenlund in the second round (58th overall) at the 2015 NHL draft.