Inmate dies at Stony Mountain Institution in Manitoba

A man who was incarcerated at Manitoba's Stony Mountain Institution has died, the Correctional Service of Canada says.

David Midouin, 28, died on Saturday at the prison, a spokesperson for the government agency said.

His cause of death is unknown, though it's not believed to be related to COVID-19, the spokesperson said.

The coroner and police have been notified about the death, which is required by the correctional service's policies, the agency said in a news release Sunday. No further details were provided.

Midouin's next of kin have been notified about his death, the news release said.

He had been serving a sentence of four years, eight months and 28 days that began on Sept. 8, 2020, the release said.

Midouin was convicted of uttering threats to cause death or harm, discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm with intent, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession for the purpose of selling, intimidation of a justice system participant or journalist and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

The correctional service said it will review the circumstances of Midouin's death, as it does in all cases involving an inmate dying.

Stony Mountain Institution is a federal prison located about 25 kilometres north of Winnipeg.