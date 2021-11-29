David Livingstone Community School closed due to flooding

David Livingstone Community School on Flora Avenue in Winnipeg is closed because of a flood within the building.

The Winnipeg School Division is investigating the cause of the flood and has started to clean up, removing several feet of water from parts of the building.

Parents have been contacted and asked to either keep their kids at home or come pick them up, a news release from the Winnipeg School Division says.

A daycare operated in the school is also closed.

The cause of the flood is still under investigation. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

The school is expected to be closed Tuesday as well, the division said. Parents should check the website Wednesday morning to confirm whether the school is able to reopen by then.

About 300 students from nursery to Grade 8 attend the school.