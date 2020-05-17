Man killed on Sandy Bay First Nation remembered as avid hunter, cook and father of 10

A 28-year-old who was killed early Saturday on the Sandy Bay First Nation is being remembered by his family as an avid hunter, cook and father of ten kids.

David Houle was found dead at a home in the First Nation, located about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on the west shore of Lake Manitoba, on Saturday morning, RCMP said.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

"I still can't believe it has happened," said Houle's niece, Fantasia Prince, speaking on behalf of the family.

"You know it's just that one certain person you know that this would never happen to them, like, I'm still in disbelief."

Prince said her family isn't fully aware of what happened to Houle yet.

David Houle loved hunting and would do anything to keep his family safe, his niece told CBC News on Sunday. (Fantasia Prince/Submitted)

He is being remembered as a family man who had a passion for cooking and hunting. Prince said he and his partner had been together for about a decade and had ten kids in their household — the youngest being an infant.

"If you're having a bad day and David were to walk into the house, I'm guaranteed that you won't have that bad day anymore, you know, that's just the kind of person he was," Prince said.

RCMP said Houle was found unresponsive at a home on Pow Wow Drive in Sandy Bay at about 6 a.m. Prince said he was at a friend's place at the time, but doesn't know what took place.

RCMP Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services are assisting in the investigation, with Manitoba First Nations police. Police didn't have an update on Sunday.

"David wasn't that kind of guy to go out and start trouble," Prince said. "He was a really happy man. He made everybody happy … he brought out people's spirits, you know, like he was he was an amazing guy, really amazing."

She said people she's talked to can't believe he's gone.

Keifer Spence has known Houle since they were children. The pair still went hunting together from time to time.

Their last trip together was late last year, hunting elk and deer.

"He was an awesome guy, very happy, loved his kids, loved his family," he said. "Always tried to help everyone."

WATCH | Fantasia Prince describes how her family remembers David Houle:

Fantasia Prince says her uncle, David Houle, was a great guy who loved his family. 1:02

Spence said he hasn't slept much since he heard about Houle's death.

"We had a lot of plans," Spence said. "But we didn't get to do them."

Prince said it's too early to know if and when her family might be able to help a wake or memorial for Houle.

"He was an amazing father. He was a great cook," she said. "All he ever wanted to do was just take care of his kids and his wife.

"He wasn't a bad guy or nothing. He was, he was great."