Instagram post says Dave Wheeler to return with new podcast

It appears Dave Wheeler will soon be back behind a microphone, barely a week after being banished from the airwaves in Winnipeg.

The local radio personality fired from 92.1 CITI FM's morning show Wednesday after making controversial comments about transgender people on-air is launching a podcast Monday with his wife as a co-host.

Actor Scarlett Johansson is said to be making a guest appearance, according to a post on his wife Candace Rae Wheeler's Instagram account Friday.

"We gotta make hay when the sun shines right?!" reads the post.

"For all those asking how you can support Dave and want to hear him again, now you can! But this time … I own the company.

"So unless he doesn't put away the laundry, you'll always get to hear his voice through this medium."

In the post Candace says the show, called Wheeler in the Morning with Dave and Candace Rae, will be operated by a company she's started called SafetyNetStudio.

A post on the company's Twitter account Saturday said that "@Avengers star #ScarlettJohansen will be on with @Wheelerj28 on Mondays #WheelerInTheMorning #Podcast!"

Wheeler's controversial comments were made during an on-air conversation about Scarlett Johansson withdrawing from the upcoming film Rub and Tug. The actor was facing backlash after she was cast to play a trans man.

During the conversation Wheeler compared transgender people to actors who "pretend to be different things."

Wheeler reiterated the sentiment in a Facebook Messenger conversation with a woman who reached out to him regarding the commentary. The woman shared images of their conversation online.

The images show these words from Wheeler: "If someone is born human. And they pretend to be a dog. It is not right to agree with them for the sake of their feelings."

According to his wife's Instagram post the couple will record their new show from a studio in their basement.