Man gets 12 years for 'sadistic' sexual assaults of 2 vulnerable women, girl barricaded in rooms

A man who trapped and sexually assaulted women or girls on three occasions while high on crystal meth told one of them he was "the son of Satan" and another he "loved to see women hurt," a Winnipeg court room heard.

"It is hard to imagine that a person could do the things described by the victims in their accounts," said Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice James Edmond.

"Each of the incidents is very serious in nature, and involve violent, deviant, reprehensible, sadistic behaviour and conduct."

Justice Edmond sentenced Ontario-born Dave Avis to 12 years in prison on Monday. Avis forcibly confined and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl and two women in Winnipeg between May and November 2016. All three were described as exploited or vulnerable.

Mr. Avis is a predator. - Carrie Ritchot, Crown prosecutor

Avis won't be eligible for parole for six years and will be subject to a lifetime weapon ban upon release.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual assault with a weapon and three counts of forcible confinement.

The sentence was jointly recommended by Avis's defence lawyers, Jeremy Kostiuk and Saheel Zaman, and Crown prosecutors Carrie Ritchot and Melinda Murray.

Ritchot said Avis displayed paranoid behaviour and threatening language in all of the "sadistic" sex assaults, some of which included included chemical burns to a survivor's genitals and forced penetration with "homemade" devices.

"Mr. Avis is a predator," said Ritchot. "He selected his victims carefully; all of the women were very vulnerable."

The names of the survivors are protected under a publication ban.

2016 arrest warrant

Police arrested Avis in December 2016 shortly after asking for the public's help locating him. Winnipeg police provided few details at the time, saying only that he was wanted in connection with "violent incidents."

In the oldest of the three cases, which happened between May 1-16, 2016, court heard Avis whistled at one woman on the street from his property on Young Street. She came inside and it was implied he would give her crack cocaine in exchange for sex, Ritchot said.

Once they were in his room, Avis screwed his bedroom door shut from the inside. He asked the woman to strip down and then cleaned her with a bucket of soap and water that was already in the room, court heard.

The woman told police at one point Avis rubbed what he said was cocoa butter on her private parts, but it soon began to burn, Ritchot said reading from an agreed statement of facts.

The woman said she believed something was added to the lotion that gave her a chemical burn. She managed to escape shortly after Avis unscrewed the door so she could use the bathroom, court heard.

She described feeling angry and broken and stripped of her sense of self-worth after "the scariest thing" she has ever been through.

"You did more than violate my body, you violated my sprit and well-being," the woman wrote in a victim impact statement read by Ritchot.

"I felt like I was on fire. I could not run, I could not scream, I could not cry because I was so afraid. I took the pain not just physically but emotionally."

'Not walking out of here alive'

The second assault took place in October 2016, again inside his suite on Young, court heard.

Avis met a woman on the street nearby and asked her to follow him home where he would give her drugs.

The pair took a shower, then went into his room. There, he barricaded the door with furniture from the inside, stapled the blinds shut and threatened to shoot the woman with a staple gun, Ritchot said.

"She had said she wanted to go, and then he grabbed her by the head, slammed it on the bed and stepped on her head and had said 'You're not walking out of here alive,'" Ritchot said.

He tried to put a "costume" and vest on the woman before tying her up in a position that she was stuck in for an hour. He untied her but the assault continued for hours, Ritchot said.

The room had "mirrors everywhere" and Avis appeared paranoid, saying he they were being watched and threatening to poke the woman in the eye with a needle they'd used to inject crystal meth, Ritchot said.

"He described himself as the son of Satan ... who loved to see women hurt and that he was going to kill all the girls," Ritchot said, relaying what the woman told police.

During an interview with police, Avis said he used "homemade dildos" or "small baseball bats," court heard. The woman described the device as a "stick and chain that he put insider her ... over and over again," Ritchot said.

She escaped, naked, by jumping through an open second-storey window and down onto a lower roof before running to a friend's home, court heard.

'Met the devil'

In November 2016, Avis invited a 17-year-old girl into his hotel room in exchange for drugs.

He again barricaded the door and then threatened the teen with a buck knife, court heard. Avis then forced her to do crystal meth, Ritchot said.

She, too, escaped and reported the incident to police.

"She described the incident as feeling like she had met the devil," said Ritchot.

That Avis entered guilty pleas shows he is sorry and is taking responsibility for his actions, his lawyer Saheel said.

Justice Edmond said there was little doubt Avis's drug addictions contributed to his "erratic, paranoid, deviant behaviour" and that he needs counselling in prison.

"One can only hope that the victims receive counselling and support to cope with the detrimental effects these incidents have had on them," Justice Edmond said.