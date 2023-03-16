Trio wanted in connection with assaults that left 2 seriously injured in Dauphin

Two people are in hospital after they were assaulted in Dauphin and three other people are wanted on charges of aggravated assault and robbery, RCMP say.

A 45-year-old woman from Pine Creek First Nation and a 66-year-old man from Dauphin were injured and remain in hospital after the Monday morning assaults.

RCMP have issued arrest warrants for Samuel Flatfoot, 24, and Kathleen Flatfoot, 49, from Minegoziibe Anishinabe (formerly known as Pine Creek First Nation), and Fred Parenteau, 37, from Dauphin.

The trio have been charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and robbery, RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

RCMP went to the Tim Hortons on Main Street S. in Dauphin on Monday at 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports of an injured woman.

The 45-year-old woman had life-threatening injuries and was flown to Winnipeg in critical condition.

The 66-year-old man was found nearby with serious injuries. He remains in hospital.

RCMP is asking anyone who knows where the three suspects may be to call the Dauphin detachment at 204-622-5050. Tips can also be submitted to Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

More from CBC Manitoba: