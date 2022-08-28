Memorials commemorating Dauphin's World War II contributions unveiled in Manitoba

Royal air force planes flew to Dauphin as people gathered on Saturday to commemorate a royal air training base and to remember the thousands of men and women who were stationed in Dauphin and Paulson during World War II.

"World War II and the activities of World War II were right here in our backyard," said Al Gray, organizer of the Saturday event and advocate for Airport Memorial 80, during an interview with CBC's Weekend Morning Show guest host Keisha Paul on Saturday.

Two large granite monuments were erected to tell the story of the air schools, and to list the names of 49 airmen who died while training at air bases in the Dauphin area during World War II.

The monument at Dauphin's Lt. Col W.G Billy Barker Airport is dedicated to two schools which trained nearly 9,000 airmen: the No. 10 Service Flying Training School, located at the airport, and the No. 7 Bombing and Gunnery School, which was in Paulson — eight miles east of Dauphin.

Another monument was erected at Riverside Cemetery to recognize the 49 airmen who died while training. Fifteen of them are buried at the cemetery after they were not repatriated. (Radio-Canada)

Another monument was unveiled at Riverside Cemetery in Dauphin to pay tribute to the fifteen airmen whose bodies were not repatriated to their home countries. Forty-nine airmen who trained at the base passed away in air-related incidents, said Gray.

It was his hope to provide recognition for Dauphin's wartime efforts from 1940-1945 before history fades even more.

The Dauphin and Paulson air training schools, which both opened in 1941, operated as a part of the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan — an agreement signed by Great Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand in 1939 to address a lack of available trained air personnel.

Canada was chosen as an excellent training area because it was far enough from the battlefields but still close enough for trainees to be shipped to Europe quickly, said Gray.

The agreement began in 1940 and ended in 1945, training just over 130,000 air force personnel and making fundamental contributions in the victory against enemy forces during World War II. Dauphin played a large role in this effort, according to Gray.

"These folks came from all over the world with the idea that they were going to get trained to potentially go overseas and fight WWII," he said.

"That for me has moved me to get this done."

Richard Hillcoff trained at one of the royal air bases to become a fighter pilot, but ultimately chose farming instead. (Radio-Canada)

Richard Hillcoff attended the unveiling of the monument at the airport. He comes from a military family and his father served in World War II.

Hillcoff trained at the Dauphin base to become a fighter pilot, but ultimately chose farming instead.

"I'm very impressed with what they're doing with this facility,' Hillcoff told Radio-Canada.

"This place and what they did today, is just unbelievable."