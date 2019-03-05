Dauphin woman held in bathroom during home invasion

A 55-year-old Dauphin, Man., woman was held captive in her own home after another woman forced her way inside her apartment on the weekend.

The woman was unlocking her door around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when a woman came up from behind and pushed her way inside, RCMP said in a news release.

The intruder grabbed a knife from the kitchen counter and cut the phone line before forcing the resident into the bathroom, police said.

The intruder then searched the Second Avenue apartment and stole several items before fleeing, police said.

Around 8 p.m. that evening, police arrested a 29-year-old Dauphin woman at another home in the community.

She faces charges of robbery, forcible confinement and break and entering.

Dauphin RCMP and the forensic identification unit continue to investigate.

Dauphin is a small city about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.