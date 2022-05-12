RCMP concerned for safety of missing Dauphin teen

Police are asking the public to keep a look out for a missing teen from Dauphin.

Kymora Jenai Joseph, 15, hasn't been seen since she left for school Wednesday at about 10 a.m., RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

She is five feet six inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has light brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP are concerned for her safety and ask anyone with information to contact the Dauphin detachment at 204-622-5020 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Secure tips can also be made online.

