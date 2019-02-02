Up to 20 cm of snow coming to Dauphin, Man., area

Despite good news from the groundhog weather specialists, a "slow-moving weather disturbance" is about to dump half a foot of snow or more on western Manitoba, according to Environment Canada.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for communities across central Manitoba — contrary to what one of Manitoba's Groundhog Day representatives predicted Saturday morning.

But the Dauphin area is in for the worst wallop.

A snowfall warning of 10 - 20 cm is in effect for:

Dauphin — Russell — Roblin — Winnipegosis.

Minnedosa — Riding Mountain National Park.

Ste. Rose — McCreary — Alonsa — Gladstone.

Swan River — Duck Mountain — Porcupine Provincial Forest.

A snowfall warning of 10-15 cm is in effect for:

Arborg — Hecla — Fisher River — Gypsumville — Ashern.

​Berens River — Little Grand Rapids — Bloodvein — Atikaki.

Light snow through the area this morning will intensify heading into the afternoon.

Travis Flatfoot snapped this photo of a crash outside Dauphin, Man. on Saturday morning. (Submitted/Travis Flatfoot)

The snow is expected to taper off as the system nears the Ontario boundary.

"Total snowfall will be in the 10 to 20 cm range for most areas but locally higher amounts are always possible in these snow events," according to Environment Canada.

Blowing snow and reduced visibility on the roads are also expected to be problems.

Meanwhile, northern Manitoba remains under an extreme cold warning with windchills of –45 to –50, not getting the snowy reprieve that southern Manitoba is experiencing.

Extreme cold warning in effect for:

Brochet.

Churchill.

Gillam.

Lynn Lake — Leaf Rapids — Pukatawagan.

​Shamattawa.

Tadoule Lake.

Thompson — Nelson House — Split Lake.

York.

What's an early spring anyway?

On Saturday morning, Oak Hammock Marsh's preeminent puppet prognosticator Manitoba Merv did not see his shadow, thus predicting an early spring.

Spokesperson Jacques Bourgeois notes that it's a pretty easy call in Manitoba.

"If you have a longer winter — which is typically six more weeks of winter, according to groundhogs — then that puts us in the middle of March and that's, that's for us actually almost an early spring. Right? So I guess having Merv saying it could be an early spring, it's basically — he can't be wrong, it's always right," Bourgeois noted.

"So if we do have spring in early March that's good. If spring comes in six weeks that's also good."