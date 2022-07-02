Dauphin's Countryfest hits the stage again after 2 years of pandemic cancellations

Canada's longest-running country music festival is back in western Manitoba this weekend with an all-Canadian lineup, after being cancelled two years in a row due to COVID-19.

Ann Ransom, president of Dauphin's Countryfest, says the return of the festival is a way to lift the spirits of both people in the community, and Canadian artists hit hard by the pandemic.

"It's nice to be able to say, 'Look, you guys have always supported Dauphin's Countryfest by making sure that you included us in your tours or came out and supported us on our stages," she said.

"We would like to return the favour and make sure that we give you that exposure back."

The lineup this year includes big names like Paul Brandt, Johnny Reid, Terri Clark, Don Amero and Doc Walker.

Ransom, who has been involved with the festival for nearly two decades, said in a Saturday interview with CBC's Weekend Morning Show that she still had goosebumps from the festival's opening on Friday — and not just because of the music.

"Just watching people last night get together and see people they haven't seen in a long time … there's nothing like being able to sit and talk to your friends, or see somebody you haven't seen, and be able to catch up" in person, she said.

Local businesses are also happy to see the festival back, with Dauphin's hotels and restaurants full this weekend, said Ransom.

She also said over the last two years, the festival community in Manitoba has been working together closely, helping each other to learn and grow together in "new territory" since the pandemic hit.

Barry Bloomfield was first in line for the return of the festival this year.

With the exception of one year, he's been at every Countryfest since 1990. He parked his motor home in line a week before the festival opened Friday.

The music and socializing are what draw him to the festival, he said, but added "it's good to support your local community."

"They put such work into it out here," he said in an interview with CBC's Radio Noon on Wednesday, when he was already lined up to get into the festival.

"In the last few days … with the tsunami rainstorms around here, it's just been crazy. And the site guys that work out here, and the organizing staff and whatnot, they've been working around the clock all year," Bloomfield said.

"They deserve a really big credit, that's for sure."

Ransom said many festival attendees came up to her on Friday to offer their thanks to staff, volunteers and the festival's board for that work.

She believes this year's Countryfest proves the festival's tenacity, as well as the fans' dedication to the event — particularly people who rolled their tickets over from the cancelled events in 2020 and 2021, waiting for the festival's return.

"We couldn't thank people enough," she said Saturday. "They truly believe in our festival, they believe in what we're doing.… It was just great to see."

Countryfest continues in Dauphin until Sunday night.