Man accused of setting fire in Dauphin retirement home arrested: Manitoba RCMP

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and faces charges of arson, disregard for human life and mischief after a break-in and arson earlier this week at a Dauphin retirement home, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police had identified Alexander Koski, 21, as a suspect after responding to a break-in at the Parkview Lodge retirement home in the western Manitoba city early Wednesday morning.

Officers who arrived at the retirement home around 3:30 a.m. found a small fire inside. Residents were evacuated from the building, and officers called the fire department.

The fire was contained in the common area of the building and nobody was injured, police said.

The Dauphin Fire Department determined the fire was a result of arson.

A warrant was issued for Koski, who was arrested Friday morning in Dauphin, RCMP said in a news release.