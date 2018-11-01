Dauphin residents told to boil water after bacteria found

The City of Dauphin is warning residents to boil their tap water before drinking or cooking with it after samples showed the presence of total coliform bacteria.

The samples were taken on Wednesday. Total coliform bacteria live in soil, surface water, and human and animal waste.

As a precaution, the city advises everyone to boil water for at least one minute if they plan to use it for drinking, making ice, making beverages, preparing food or brushing teeth.

You don't have to boil the water if it's being used to do laundry or washing dishes.

Adults or children who can avoid swallowing water can still take baths or showers. Young children should be sponge bathed.

The city says the boil-water advisory will remain in place until the water no longer poses a risk to public health.