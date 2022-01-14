Dauphin police use stun gun in arrest of man armed with knife: RCMP

A 30-year-old man was charged with several offences, including assaulting a Dauphin RCMP officer with a weapon, after he refused to drop a knife in a Wednesday incident, Manitoba RCMP say.

Shortly before 4 p.m., police were called to 11th Avenue S.W. after reports of a man in a home with a knife.

The man left on foot. When officers found and approached him, he pulled out a knife, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

The officers drew their guns and demanded he drop the weapon. He refused and officers used a stun gun on the man, RCMP said.

He was safely arrested, according to police. No details were provided about whether he suffered injuries.

He was charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest and failing to comply.

