Dauphin police look for man who stopped sexual assault last year

Police are asking the public for help finding a man who intervened to stop a sexual assault in Dauphin, Man., almost a year ago.

Dauphin RCMP received a report of the sexual assault on July 14, 2021.

A man was assaulted sometime from Oct. 7-11, 2020, at around 4 a.m. at the fairgrounds in Dauphin. An unknown man came upon the scene and stopped the assault, RCMP said in a news release.

The suspect fled and the unknown man spoke to the victim briefly.

Police are looking for the unknown man and ask anyone with information to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

