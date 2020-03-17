3 arrested following 2 months of stolen snowmobiles in Dauphin area: RCMP

Two months of stolen snowmobiles reported to police has culminated in three arrests and several charges in the Dauphin area.

Last Wednesday, Dauphin RCMP stopped a 17-year-old from the area who was driving a pickup truck with a snowmobile in the back, police said in a press release Monday.

Due to the large number of snowmobile thefts reported in the area, police conducted a check and determined the snowmobile had been stolen. Officers arrested him in relation to the stop.

The investigation led to a search warrant executed Friday at a home in the Rural Municipality of Grandview, police say.

Officers located 11 stolen snowmobiles, two stolen ATVs, unsafely stored firearms and a small amount of methamphetamine at the property.

Police located several stolen off-road vehicles at a home in the Rural Municipality of Grandview on Friday. (Submitted by RCMP)

Police arrested a 21-year-old at the scene who was remanded into custody on more than a dozen charges, including possession of stolen property, trafficking property obtained by crime, unsafe storage of firearms and possession of a controlled substance.

A 22-year-old man from Roblin has been arrested in connection with the incident. He was released from custody and placed on court imposed conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court in Dauphin on May 26.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

