18-year-old Dauphin woman not seen or heard from in 5 days: RCMP

RCMP are looking for an 18-year-old woman who hasn't been seen or heard from since Monday.

Amy Gray was reported missing from Dauphin, Man., on Friday, RCMP said in a news release issued Saturday afternoon.

She is five feet one, weighs approximately 110 pounds and has brown hair.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

