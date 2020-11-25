Manitoba RCMP looking for missing 14-year-old girl from Dauphin

RCMP are asking the public for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Dauphin.

Ashlyn Stobbe was last seen at a home on Main Street in the western Manitoba city at about midnight on Tuesday, according to a Wednesday news release. Police received a report she was missing around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

She's described as about five foot five and 160 pounds.

Stobbe's family and RCMP are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

