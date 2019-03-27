No charges for Manitoba RCMP officer after woman's leg broken during arrest: police watchdog

Manitoba's police watchdog says no charges should be laid against a Dauphin RCMP officer after a woman's leg was broken during her arrest last year.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said an investigation found the officer's use of force wasn't unreasonable or excessive in dealing with the woman after her arrest north of Dauphin in November 2018.

The arrest left the woman with a broken left fibula, the agency said.

Over the course of its investigation, the watchdog reviewed cell-block video that contradicted her account of the incident and got information from three witness officers and two civilians, it wrote in a news release Friday.

The unit found the woman was aggressive, spat at officers and attempted to kick them after she was arrested for breach of peace.

"Due to her resistance, one officer swept the woman's leg from under her in order to take her to the ground and complete their search of her," the news release said. "When she landed, the woman immediately complained of a sore knee."

Investigators interviewed the injured woman, who told them she'd ingested drugs and alcohol before the arrest, the release said.