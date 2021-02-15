59-year-old man dies in structure fire in Dauphin, Man., RCMP say

A Dauphin man died last Friday night after not being able to escape from a building that caught fire, RCMP say.

Mounties from the Dauphin detachment responded to a report of a structure fire on 2nd Avenue NE — a street near the centre of town — just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 12.

When police arrived on scene, the structure was engulfed in flames and officers were told someone might still have been inside the building.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they went into the ruins and pulled out a 59-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

No other injuries were reported.

Local RCMP and the Manitoba Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating the incident, but the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, police say.

Dauphin, Man., is a city nearly 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

More from CBC News: