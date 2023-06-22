Dauphin to mourn victims of fatal bus crash at memorial service tonight

People in Dauphin, Man., will come together tonight to mourn the victims of last week's fatal bus crash in southwestern Manitoba.

A memorial service is taking place at the Ukrainian Orthodox Auditorium (Eighth Avenue Hall) at 304 Whitmore Ave. E. to give community members an opportunity to grieve together. Officials from the city's churches met earlier this week to plan the event.

A livestream of the service is being provided courtesy of Westman Communications Group. You can watch it here starting at 7 p.m. CT.

Sixteen people died after the bus taking them on a day trip to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5 shortly before noon on June 15.

The 16 people who died, ranging in age from 68 to 88, were identified publicly for the first time by RCMP earlier on Thursday.

Nine remain in hospital as of Wednesday, including four who are in critical care.