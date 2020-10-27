Police charge 43-year-old woman in death of Dauphin man

RCMP have arrested and charged a 43-year-old woman with manslaughter after a man was was found unconscious and later died in front of a home in Dauphin, Man., early Sunday morning.

Dauphin RCMP were called at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday about a man who was injured and unconscious.

Paramedics were on scene when police arrived and the 26-year-old man was pronounced dead.

RCMP announced Monday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with the homicide.