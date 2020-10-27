Skip to Main Content
Police charge 43-year-old woman in death of Dauphin man
26-year-old man pronounced after being found early Sunday morning

RCMP have arrested and charged a 43-year-old woman with manslaughter after a man was was found unconscious and later died in front of a home in Dauphin, Man., early Sunday morning.

Dauphin RCMP were called at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday about a man who was injured and unconscious. 

Paramedics were on scene when police arrived and the 26-year-old man was pronounced dead. 

RCMP announced Monday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with the homicide. 

