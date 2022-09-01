Pedestrian dead after being hit by car near Dauphin: Manitoba RCMP

An unidentified man was killed when he was hit by a car while walking along Highway 5 near Dauphin Wednesday night, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers were called to fatal collision, which happened about seven kilometres west of Dauphin, just after 10 p.m.

Police believe the man was walking in the eastbound lane of Highway 5 when he was struck by the vehicle.

The 66-year-old male driver from Neepawa, Man., immediately pulled over and called 911, and waited for police to arrive.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have not yet been able to identify the man, but believe he was in his late 20s.

They're asking anyone who may have seen a person walking on Highway 5 Wednesday night to contact Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050, or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477.

